State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 138 Shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 439,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $40,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,626,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $402,083,000 after acquiring an additional 723,854 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,760,416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $239,907,000 after acquiring an additional 305,209 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 72.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,604,320 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $226,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,014 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,530,085 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,890,000 after acquiring an additional 44,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,337,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,232,000 after acquiring an additional 359,200 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Bank of America raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $80.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.89.

Shares of NYSE YUM opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.95 and a 52 week high of $107.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.23. The company has a market cap of $31.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.96%.

In related news, insider Tracy L. Skeans sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $320,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,252,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.12, for a total value of $393,611.40. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,153 shares of company stock valued at $2,865,254. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.