State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stake in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 384,936 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Xilinx worth $40,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XLNX. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xilinx during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $27,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx in the third quarter worth $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 34.5% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xilinx by 57.9% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 382 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 84.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on XLNX shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Xilinx from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Xilinx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $96.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.14.

NASDAQ XLNX opened at $131.31 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.37%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

