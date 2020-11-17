State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 244,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of McKesson worth $36,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MCK. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 100.0% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $32,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McKesson in the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 6,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,043,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,785. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on McKesson from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded McKesson from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.86.

NYSE MCK opened at $183.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.20. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $112.60 and a twelve month high of $187.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $60.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.60 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 16.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

