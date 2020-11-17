State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,085 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.09% of Spotify Technology worth $40,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 4.3% in the third quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 31.4% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 51.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 18.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,413,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,993,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SPOT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $315.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Spotify Technology from $185.00 to $305.00 in a report on Monday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.04.

SPOT opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.56 and a beta of 1.62. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $109.18 and a 1-year high of $299.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.54.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 15.49% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services in the United States, the United Kingdom, Luxembourg, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The company offers unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

