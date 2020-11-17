State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,369 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of ResMed worth $35,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 20.5% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 4.0% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 2.9% in the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 37.7% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 31.6% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. 69.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ResMed alerts:

In other ResMed news, insider Justin Leong sold 7,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.36, for a total transaction of $1,635,926.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,001,511.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajwant Sodhi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.16, for a total transaction of $292,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,067,329.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,350 shares of company stock valued at $5,797,434 over the last quarter. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RMD opened at $215.54 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.53. ResMed Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.85 and a fifty-two week high of $224.24.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.47 million. ResMed had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 30.34%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.77%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ResMed from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.50.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.