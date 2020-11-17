State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 350,524 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $32,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Dollar Tree by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the second quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after buying an additional 181,471 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,406,000 after buying an additional 148,427 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 12.4% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 2,069,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,807,000 after buying an additional 227,535 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,799,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,803,000 after buying an additional 42,642 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. BidaskClub raised Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, October 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dollar Tree presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.14.

Shares of DLTR opened at $95.61 on Tuesday. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.20 and a 12 month high of $113.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.18. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

