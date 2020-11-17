State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $46.34 Million Stock Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,599 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Ross Stores worth $46,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after buying an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $568,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,811 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its stake in Ross Stores by 14.3% in the third quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,000,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $373,280,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ross Stores by 2.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,656,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $247,924,000 after purchasing an additional 53,547 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores stock opened at $110.84 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $39.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.30 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was down 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ROST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Ross Stores from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ross Stores from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital upped their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Ross Stores to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.83.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

