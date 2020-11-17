State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $45.28 Million Stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,017,626 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Twitter worth $45,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in shares of Twitter by 430.1% in the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 149.2% in the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 361.8% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,404 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Twitter by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,227 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,523,310. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Twitter from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Twitter from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Twitter from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twitter presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $42.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.10, a current ratio of 10.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $33.99 billion, a PE ratio of -31.19 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.57 and a 200-day moving average of $37.87. Twitter, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $52.93.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.17% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.