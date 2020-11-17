State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $43.77 Million Stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 410,436 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Cadence Design Systems worth $43,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,644 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 26.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Cadence Design Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.09.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total transaction of $436,244.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 324,406 shares in the company, valued at $36,083,679.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total transaction of $196,356.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 173,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,295,645. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 83,493 shares of company stock valued at $9,476,460 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDNS stock opened at $114.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.49. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.39 and a 1 year high of $127.50.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Cadence Design Systems Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

