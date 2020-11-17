State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $36.73 Million Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 0.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 441,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Ball were worth $36,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 65.6% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 16.8% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 4.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ball by 9.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLL shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $104.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

NYSE:BLL opened at $96.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.25 and a 200-day moving average of $77.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $102.76.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 33.14%. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.

In other Ball news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $324,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

