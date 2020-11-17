State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $34.54 Million Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 176,518 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Seagen were worth $34,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Seagen by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Seagen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,529 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.55, for a total value of $1,180,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 6,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $1,042,916.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,888 shares of company stock worth $21,652,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Seagen from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.12.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $177.19 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.93. Seagen Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.57 and a 52-week high of $213.94. The stock has a market cap of $31.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.13.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $3.58. Seagen had a negative net margin of 25.17% and a negative return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $486.67 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 397.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; and PADCEV, an ADC composed of an anti-Nectin-4 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers.

