State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.87 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NASDAQ:OTIS) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,553 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Otis Worldwide worth $33,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 612.8% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 99,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 85,927 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 23.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,336,000 after purchasing an additional 40,786 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,446,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,285,000 after purchasing an additional 309,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000.

NASDAQ OTIS opened at $67.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.47. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $67.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion and a PE ratio of 35.10.

Otis Worldwide (NASDAQ:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. The business’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 19th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

OTIS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Otis Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.13.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators worldwide. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

