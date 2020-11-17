State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.41 Million Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 205,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $33,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $497,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,336 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,867,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SWK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.27.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SWK opened at $186.04 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $190.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $172.97 and its 200-day moving average is $150.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

