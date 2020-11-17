State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $33.33 Million Stock Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 285.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.35% of Match Group worth $33,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 10.3% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 359,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,452,000 after acquiring an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in Match Group in the third quarter valued at about $367,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Match Group by 149.1% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 18,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after buying an additional 10,867 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Match Group during the third quarter worth about $70,000. 89.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MTCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Match Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 7th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Match Group in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.55.

Shares of MTCH opened at $134.83 on Tuesday. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.56 and a 12 month high of $141.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.28, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $606.65 million. Match Group had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Match Group news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,918 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $2,808,733.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $3,881,379.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

