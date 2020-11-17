State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 801,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,377 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.14% of Centene worth $46,773,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Centene by 8.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Centene by 21.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in Centene in the second quarter worth $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Centene by 43.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in Centene by 3.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 26,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Centene alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Centene from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Centene from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Centene from $72.50 to $67.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price target on Centene from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Shares of NYSE:CNC opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $64.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Centene Co. has a 12-month low of $43.96 and a 12-month high of $74.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.30. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. The firm had revenue of $29.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Neidorff sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total value of $21,036,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Brandy Burkhalter sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 444,224 shares of company stock worth $30,287,907. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Featured Article: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.