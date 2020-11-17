State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,368 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Rockwell Automation worth $36,763,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $1,851,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth about $2,476,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 196,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 31.0% during the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 26,332 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.18, for a total value of $6,271,755.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,211 shares in the company, valued at $3,146,595.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 319 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.73, for a total transaction of $78,387.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,411 shares of company stock valued at $11,311,728 in the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $256.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.28.

ROK opened at $241.22 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.38 and a fifty-two week high of $267.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $239.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.60, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 105.45%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 7.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $1.07 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

