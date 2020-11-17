State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $35,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marriott International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.43.

MAR opened at $123.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.68 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.56 and a 52 week high of $153.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

