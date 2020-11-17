State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 5,054 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,054 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Twilio worth $42,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Twilio during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Twilio by 1,172.7% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Twilio by 88.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in Twilio during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Twilio from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Twilio from $380.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Twilio from $315.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Twilio from $330.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.61.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $278.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.29 and a current ratio of 7.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $292.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.52. The company has a market cap of $42.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -103.54 and a beta of 1.63. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $68.06 and a 52-week high of $341.70.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $447.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.20 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 26.77%. Twilio’s quarterly revenue was up 51.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.02, for a total transaction of $423,866.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.89, for a total value of $1,735,291.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 185,917 shares of company stock worth $51,471,298. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

