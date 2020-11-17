State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 100 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $34,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 4.9% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,312,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,057,583,000 after purchasing an additional 61,173 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 91.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 100,296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $78,220,000 after purchasing an additional 47,824 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth approximately $38,443,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 24.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 215,212 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $173,364,000 after purchasing an additional 41,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 561.7% in the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 26,139 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,244,000 after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,182.48, for a total transaction of $1,317,282.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,552.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.54, for a total value of $1,650,150.30. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,635,474.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 4,699 shares of company stock valued at $5,202,320. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $755.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $880.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price target for the company from $770.00 to $880.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $756.55.

NYSE:MTD opened at $1,187.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $28.27 billion, a PE ratio of 49.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.02. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $579.40 and a fifty-two week high of $1,228.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,048.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $905.38.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $7.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.02 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $807.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.04 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 138.77% and a net margin of 18.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 23.25 EPS for the current year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

