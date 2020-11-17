State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,061,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,323 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of MetLife worth $39,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MET. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,331.3% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 36.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 22.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MET stock opened at $46.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $22.85 and a one year high of $53.28. The stock has a market cap of $41.42 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.11%.

MET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MetLife from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

