State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,216,386 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of American International Group worth $33,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 22.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in American International Group by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 4,490 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in American International Group by 9.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,891 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 110.9% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 46,922 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 24,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 370,101 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after buying an additional 32,565 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder International Group I. American acquired 625,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AIG. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.86.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $38.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.07 and a fifty-two week high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.28.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.19. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

