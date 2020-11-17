State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 565,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 584 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $45,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MNST opened at $83.58 on Tuesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $88.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $44.12 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.57% and a return on equity of 27.95%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

MNST has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Monster Beverage from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.79.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

