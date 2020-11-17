State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 8,306 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 531,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,306 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $33,760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,268,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 103.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 34.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 219.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,681,000 after purchasing an additional 662,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRU shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.80.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,932,099.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PRU opened at $75.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -121.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. Prudential Financial had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 6.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.64%.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

