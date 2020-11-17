State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 298 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 0.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Church & Dwight worth $34,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $347,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 6.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 221,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,892,000 after acquiring an additional 12,921 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.8% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 20,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 14.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 327,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,651,000 after acquiring an additional 41,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.0% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,902,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,292,000 after acquiring an additional 156,641 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other Church & Dwight news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 9,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total value of $932,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,930,615.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CHD stock opened at $87.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.49. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.98 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.45.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.87%.

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $75.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.13.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.