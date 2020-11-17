Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 49,833 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,893 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 3,031 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank OZK increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bank OZK now owns 26,066 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management grew its stake in Starbucks by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 4,575 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Epiq Partners LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 3.7% during the third quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 3,387 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Starbucks by 0.6% during the third quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 21,120 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks stock opened at $97.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.30 billion, a PE ratio of 88.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $97.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.07 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Starbucks from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Starbucks from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.78, for a total transaction of $10,429,399.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 404,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,166,962.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 46,778 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.70, for a total transaction of $4,476,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,066 shares of company stock valued at $25,716,324. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

