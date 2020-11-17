Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,131 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 21 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 911 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.78% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL opened at $1,774.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,593.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,502.99. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $1,816.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,200.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.28, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.36 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,850.00 to $1,950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Alphabet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,750.00 target price (up previously from $1,575.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,750.00 to $1,950.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,756.40.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

