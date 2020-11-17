Sei Investments Co. Sells 34,438 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 638,974 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 34,438 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $37,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CVS Health by 19.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,645,844 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,224,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 25.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 64,474 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 12,979 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 75.7% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 16,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 7,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS opened at $73.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $52.04 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm had revenue of $67.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 28.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 9th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.43.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.