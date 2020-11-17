Sei Investments Co. Sells 18,203 Shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE)

Sei Investments Co. cut its position in shares of Sony Co. (NYSE:SNE) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 385,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,203 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Sony were worth $29,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Sony by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sony by 259.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Sony by 188.6% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sony by 58.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNE opened at $90.45 on Tuesday. Sony Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.49. The stock has a market cap of $113.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.02.

SNE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group cut Sony from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sony in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sony from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Sony in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sony currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

About Sony

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks by Sony Interactive Entertainment; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices.

