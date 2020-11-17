Sei Investments Co. Raises Stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 783,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $32,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ventas by 131.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas in the second quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Ventas by 44.7% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

VTR stock opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.15. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $891.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

VTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Further Reading: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.