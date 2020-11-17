Sei Investments Co. Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 880,187 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 35,677 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Uber Technologies worth $32,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 57,609 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,343 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 5.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,583 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 47.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 67.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $49.21 on Tuesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.71 and a 12 month high of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.80 billion, a PE ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.19.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.02). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 38.83%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.68) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.50.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.09, for a total transaction of $72,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 275,501 shares in the company, valued at $9,942,831.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $207,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

