Sei Investments Co. Purchases 36,908 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,908 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $30,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 218.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,443,975 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,108,172,000 after purchasing an additional 40,784,244 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 196.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,428,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,416,005,000 after buying an additional 32,751,525 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 210.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,345,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,406,055,000 after buying an additional 13,794,673 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,366,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $854,623,000 after buying an additional 6,095,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 195.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,335,707 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $368,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529,889 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW stock opened at $82.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.21 billion, a PE ratio of 65.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.83 and its 200 day moving average is $85.94. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $51.51 and a one year high of $87.79.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 18.18% and a return on equity of 29.00%. Research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.61.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 26,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,195,007.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,814 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,048.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $1,490,800.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,449,677.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 444,244 shares of company stock worth $35,664,881. 1.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.