Sei Investments Co. Purchases 1,114 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,792 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $36,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Autodesk by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,596,250 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $249,176,000 after purchasing an additional 22,729 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. raised its stake in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 32,274 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,720,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 5,194 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Autodesk by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 783 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk during the 2nd quarter valued at $262,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADSK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $250.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $248.79 on Tuesday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $276.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $244.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.31. The firm has a market cap of $54.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 152.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.42.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The software company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 457.10%. The firm had revenue of $913.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.16, for a total value of $52,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 8,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.64, for a total transaction of $2,023,091.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,342 shares of company stock worth $2,714,897. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

