Sei Investments Co. Increases Stock Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 26.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 229,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,616 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.12% of IQVIA worth $36,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IQV. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter valued at about $237,088,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 4.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,564,415 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,917,680,000 after acquiring an additional 832,837 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in IQVIA by 984.0% during the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 459,915 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 417,488 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in IQVIA by 91.4% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 841,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $116,316,000 after acquiring an additional 401,562 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 27.4% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,763,447 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,199,000 after acquiring an additional 379,176 shares during the period. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their target price on IQVIA from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on IQVIA from $140.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised IQVIA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.78.

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 46,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.36, for a total transaction of $7,573,708.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 698,115 shares in the company, valued at $114,742,181.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $173.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.45. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.79 and a 52-week high of $180.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.93, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.11. IQVIA had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 1.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and contract research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

