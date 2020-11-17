Sei Investments Co. Has $34.35 Million Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 342,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,737 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of Bill.com worth $34,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 238.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,914,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 18.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Bill.com during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,902,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bill.com by 366.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,626,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bill.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.69.

In other news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,219 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $509,165.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Bora Chung sold 22,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $2,301,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,331,755 shares of company stock worth $418,156,647 in the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $96.46 on Tuesday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.61 and a 12-month high of $120.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $105.80 and its 200 day moving average is $89.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion and a P/E ratio of -185.50.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 22.74% and a negative return on equity of 6.84%. The company had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.73 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

