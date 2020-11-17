Sei Investments Co. Grows Position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 157.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 508,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 311,148 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.42% of CyrusOne worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CONE. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $1,106,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 6.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 85,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in CyrusOne during the third quarter valued at $390,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.8% during the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 211,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,784,000 after purchasing an additional 11,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in CyrusOne by 5.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 76,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,117 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ CONE opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -276.74, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $86.77.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 1st. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

CONE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.13.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares in the company, valued at $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

