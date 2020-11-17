Sei Investments Co. Buys 95,412 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 783,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 95,412 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.21% of Ventas worth $32,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ventas by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Ventas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Ventas by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Ventas by 289.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VTR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.63.

NYSE VTR opened at $51.00 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $63.38. The company has a market capitalization of $19.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $39.15.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

