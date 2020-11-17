Sei Investments Co. Buys 311,148 Shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 311,148 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.42% of CyrusOne worth $35,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 27,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,480 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CyrusOne by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 6,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in CyrusOne by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Kevin L. Timmons sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total value of $416,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,066,816. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CyrusOne stock opened at $71.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of -276.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.52. CyrusOne Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.72 and a 12-month high of $86.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($1.23). CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.23% and a negative net margin of 2.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 56.20%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CONE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut shares of CyrusOne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. CyrusOne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.13.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including approximately 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

