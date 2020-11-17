Sei Investments Co. Acquires 8,783 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 194,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Ameriprise Financial worth $30,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 16,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,449,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.42.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 10,927 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.73, for a total value of $1,832,785.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,161 shares in the company, valued at $8,748,964.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 620 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.22, for a total value of $98,716.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,192.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $167.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.28. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.01 and a 12 month high of $188.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 15.16%. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 6th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

