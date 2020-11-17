Sei Investments Co. Acquires 10,360 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,844 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $33,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GM. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 758.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,287 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in General Motors by 29.8% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,633 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in General Motors by 377.0% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the second quarter worth about $54,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GM. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Motors from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $20,345,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,580,907.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 8,148 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $293,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $42.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.46 and its 200-day moving average is $28.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.36. General Motors had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

