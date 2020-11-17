Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 540,897 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 15,804 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $51,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGA. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 89,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 99,336 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $245,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 275.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,628 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 549,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,310,000 after acquiring an additional 64,035 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Monday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $93.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.63.

Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $116.10 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.54 and a 200-day moving average of $93.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $55.39 and a twelve month high of $168.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

