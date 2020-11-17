RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Upgraded to “B-” at TheStreet

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

RADA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Get RADA Electronic Industries alerts:

RADA opened at $7.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.18. The firm has a market cap of $333.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -768.00 and a beta of 1.04. RADA Electronic Industries has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.77.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. RADA Electronic Industries had a negative net margin of 0.18% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 329.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 10,475 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 282.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 134,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 99,346 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 241,923 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 13,530 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 328.3% during the 2nd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 49,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 38,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,185,176 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,781,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.76% of the company’s stock.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

Recommended Story: How to trade on quiet period expirations

Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.