Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Stock Position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,162 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Cannae were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CNNE. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Cannae by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Cannae by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Cannae by 1.7% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 24,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 13,484.5% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,311,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,884,000 after buying an additional 1,302,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cannae during the third quarter valued at approximately $869,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 3.10. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.35. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $44.87.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $139.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.40 million. Cannae had a net margin of 184.40% and a return on equity of 52.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Richard N. Massey bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.95 per share, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 265,087 shares in the company, valued at $9,794,964.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

