Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 27,967 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 67,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 271,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,871,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Huntsman by 5.0% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 20,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Huntsman from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Huntsman in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Scotiabank raised Huntsman from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Huntsman from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.61.

NYSE:HUN opened at $24.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.56. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.23 and a fifty-two week high of $26.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.62, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.71.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. Huntsman had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Huntsman’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Huntsman Co. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.1625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is 42.48%.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

