Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $1.45 Million Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,825 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Expedia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Expedia Group from $112.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $130.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.52.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 19.99% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.38 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 750 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.94, for a total transaction of $65,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,642.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total value of $1,491,524.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,878,376.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

