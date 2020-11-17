Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,046 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 44.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,490,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,297 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank by 166.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,025,692 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,184,000 after buying an additional 1,892,236 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 8.8% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 831,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,917,000 after acquiring an additional 67,419 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its position in shares of Signature Bank by 5.5% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 571,446 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,424,000 after acquiring an additional 29,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Signature Bank by 9.7% during the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 360,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,020 shares during the period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their target price on Signature Bank from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Signature Bank from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.40.

Shares of SBNY stock opened at $111.13 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Signature Bank has a 1 year low of $68.98 and a 1 year high of $148.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.74.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.16). Signature Bank had a net margin of 26.12% and a return on equity of 10.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 30th. This is a positive change from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is presently 20.63%.

Signature Bank Company Profile

Signature Bank provides various business and personal banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

