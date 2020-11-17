Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 13,977 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 32.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,741 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 13,977 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,803,557 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,013,000 after buying an additional 1,585,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Micron Technology by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,562,220 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $698,726,000 after purchasing an additional 654,292 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Micron Technology by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,379,014 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,127,000 after buying an additional 28,084 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,224,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $269,145,000 after buying an additional 45,589 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,504,010 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $189,437,000 after buying an additional 1,361,960 shares during the last quarter. 79.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology stock opened at $61.86 on Tuesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.13 and a 52-week high of $61.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.73 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. The company has a market cap of $68.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.27.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The business’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 27,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,520,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,934,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,755,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 335,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,059,694.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Micron Technology from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. 140166 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.71.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

