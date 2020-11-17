Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 62,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Envista by 70.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 36,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 15,277 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Envista in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Envista by 381.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 278,041 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Envista by 24.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,889,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,225,000 after purchasing an additional 375,158 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the second quarter worth about $396,000.

Get Envista alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. BidaskClub cut Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Envista from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Envista from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Envista from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.57.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $29.11 on Tuesday. Envista Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $33.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.83.

Envista (NASDAQ:NVST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $640.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segment, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare systems, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Further Reading: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envista Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:NVST).

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.