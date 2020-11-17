Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,842 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,375,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 90,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,985,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,306,000 after acquiring an additional 411,884 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in Guardant Health by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Guardant Health by 60.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 2,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 5,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.30, for a total value of $551,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,059 shares in the company, valued at $999,207.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek A. Bertocci sold 9,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.39, for a total transaction of $943,144.88. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,168,168.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,565,774 shares of company stock worth $765,445,454. 13.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub upgraded Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.38.

Shares of NASDAQ GH opened at $104.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its 200 day moving average is $93.19. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.90 and a 52 week high of $122.31. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $74.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.99 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 13.35% and a negative net margin of 45.53%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Guardant Health Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

