Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 31.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,133 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Genpact during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in Genpact by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 2,135,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,984,000 after acquiring an additional 688,537 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 32,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on G. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genpact from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Genpact from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.89.

Shares of G opened at $40.66 on Tuesday. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $19.41 and a 1 year high of $45.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.79.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.07. Genpact had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $935.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a $0.0975 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 8th. This is a positive change from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

