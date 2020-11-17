Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC Raises Holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,830 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in The New York Times were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in The New York Times in the second quarter valued at $546,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in The New York Times by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 197,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,414 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The New York Times by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times during the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The New York Times by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 444,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The New York Times stock opened at $40.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.74. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $26.13 and a fifty-two week high of $47.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.13 and a beta of 0.81.

The New York Times (NYSE:NYT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The New York Times had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $426.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.88 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

In other The New York Times news, CEO Mark Thompson sold 58,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total value of $2,551,831.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,243,489.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on The New York Times in a report on Thursday, August 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut The New York Times from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of The New York Times from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on The New York Times in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.57.

About The New York Times

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

